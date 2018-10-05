Apple might have an iPhone dilemma next year

The industry is changing. That’s a fact! We are witnessing a shift in mobile devices. It doesn’t matter whether we think about a shift in form factor or connectivity. We’re moving towards bendable/foldable from flat, and we’re moving towards 5G from 4G. Apple may have issues in the near future as it is allegedly facing difficulties with its iPhone product portfolio and pricing policy, according to unnamed industry sources.

While 5G smartphones won’t become mainstream before 2020, a report claims that major players like Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo will be eager to release 5G smartphones in 2019. Same report is uncertain whether Apple will follow this trend, and whether the iPhone-maker will have a 5G smartphone in 2019.

Sources speculate that it would be counterproductive for Apple to release an expensive 4G iPhone in 2019 when competitors will have affordable 5G phones at that time. It would make sense for Apple to follow the trend of the industry and release a 4G/5G smartphone at the end of 2019. This would also allow the iPhone maker to charge a premium at roughly $1,299. The report also continues with the possibility of Apple not adopting the trend moving forward, as it has been known to be kind of late to the party. One other option is for Apple to “roll out an entry-level 4G/5G lineup in 2019 available at US$899-999 in order to enhance its deployment in the 5G sector“.