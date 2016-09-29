Over the last several years, we’ve become increasingly skeptical over any manufacturer’s ability to change enough from year to year to warrant a consumer flipping a phone after only 12 months. Apple makes the most impassioned case for positioning technology products as lifestyle accessories. Each year they deliver a new “look” for that new “season”, much like we might discuss a purse or a pair of shoes. If any company has the goods to convince consumers to part with their cash, it would be Apple.

Screen size and resolution remains the same, the camera is improved, and we get a few lifestyle improvements like enhanced water resistance. So let’s take a look at what’s improved, what’s stayed the same, and what might actually be a downgrade moving from the iPhone 6S to the iPhone 7.

Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: 4 Reasons to Upgrade (and 3 Reasons Against)

Juan has been geeking out on personal computing since before PCs had GUIs. After studying Theatre in college, Juan worked with a contractor that supported servers and mobile devices for Department of Energy facilities. After moving to Los Angeles California, and working as a commercial casting director, he now dedicates his time to discussing the tech landscape as a consumer advocate. You’ll often see him pop in local news broadcasts. Passionate about mobile content creation, he recently published his first book on smartphone photography.

