Apple today announced the latest iPhone 15 series of flagship smartphones, consisting of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new iPhone 15 Pro series comes with the latest A17 Pro chip, a lighter and more durable chassis, USB Type-C ports, and several camera and hardware improvements.

Despite some rumors claiming we could see an iPhone Ultra this year, Apple unveiled the latest iPhone 15 Pro series consisting of the usual iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices. Both smartphones come with similar improvements and upgrades over their predecessors that we’re used to seeing, but they now also feature the modern USB-C port.

Apple improved the ergonomics by rounding off the edges, making the new iPhone 15 series feel better in the hand. They’re more comfortable and easier to hold thanks to the new gentle curved sides. It’s worth noting that the side panel is still very much flat, and it’s only the edges that have been rounded off.

Aside from the looks, the other main difference you’ll notice is the weight and the new colors. The iPhone 15 Pro weighs just 187 grams, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 221 grams. Both smartphones come in four colors, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. Apple achieved these impressive results by opting for a titanium chassis that’s more durable and less prone to scratches than the previous stainless steel frame. The back on all iPhones is made of glass with Ceramic Shield for a more premium feel.

On the inside, the new iPhones are powered by the Apple A17 Pro chip. Since Apple doesn’t reveal how much memory these devices have, we’ll have to wait until we see benchmarks, but previous leaks and rumors pointed to 8GB, up from 6GB from the previous generation. The new chip should offer significantly faster speeds and better efficiency.

The display on both smartphones have remained the same, and the iPhone 15 Pro still comes with a 6.1-inch panel, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max sports the usual 6.7-inch display. Both devices have an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. The Dynamic Island is still present, and the bezels are slightly thinner than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

In a usual fashion, the iPhone 15 series come with three rear cameras. The iPhone 15 Pro sports a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 24mm lens, and sensoft-shift OIS. There’s a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2 and 13mm lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, 77mm lens, and f/2.8. The camera is capable up to 3x optical and 2x optical zoom.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with an even more advanced camera system, and instead of opting for the same camera setup as the smaller iPhone 15 Pro, the Pro Max has an even better telephoto capability. The primary and ultrawide sensors are the same, but the 12MP telephoto sensor features 120mm lens, f/2.8, and 3D sensor shift OIS. This enables the iPhone 15 Pro Max to have 5x optical zoom, the highest zooming capability on an Apple-made smartphone to this date.

Apple doesn’t share the mAh capacity for its devices, but the company claimed that the new A17 Pro chip can provide more performance, and play console-quality games with more efficiency. The iPhone 15 Pro series also comes with USB Type-C. It has a USB 3 port that supports up to 10 gigabit per second transfer speeds, which is great for transferring files faster, including ProRes content.

Charging remains at the same speed, and the iPhone 15 Pro series will go from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes using the 20W power adapter (sold separately). The phones also support MagSafe wireless charging at up to 15W, and Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W.

The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage starts at $999, while the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB base storage will retail from $1,199 in the US. Pre-order starts on Friday, 15th September, and the devices will become available on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Here are all the new iPhone 15 series devices announced at the Apple "Wonderlust" event on September 12, 2023!