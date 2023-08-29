Key Takeaways Apple's next product launch event will take place on September 12, 2023, where they are expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watches.

The event will be an in-person gathering at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, but will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Apple's Events website.

Anticipated features for the new iPhone 15 models include a USB Type-C port, a potential Dynamic Island cutout design, and the possibility of a stronger titanium build and periscope camera on the Pro models.

Apple has officially announced that its next product launch event will take place on September 12, 2023. The company sent out invitations for the event earlier today. Apple is expected to share details on the upcoming iPhone 15 series and Apple Watches at the event.

The invitation, themed "Wonderlust." is for an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple's Cupertino campus. But just like the iPhone 14 launch, Apple will also live-stream the event on its YouTube channel and Events website. The keynote is set to start at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET on September 12.

We'll be providing comprehensive coverage of the event here at Pocketnow. For those of you who can't contain your excitement, here's a sneak peek at what we expect Apple to unveil during the event.

What to expect from Apple's September 2023 event

Headlining Apple's September 2023 event will be the iPhone 15 series. The Cupertino giant is expected to announce four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (which could also be renamed to iPhone 15 Ultra) this year. One of the big changes across the lineup would be the introduction of the USB Type-C port, replacing the familiar Lightning port on all models.

For the base iPhone 15 and its Plus models, we might see Apple replace the notch with the Dynamic Island cutout. While this new design is intriguing, there's uncertainty about the display refresh rate and the chips chosen for these models. However, based on the previous track record, don't expect to see a high refresh rate display on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, expectations are high. We could see the industry's first 3nm architecture-based Apple A17 Bionic on the Pro models this year. Along with this, there's a chance that the Pro models would feature a stronger titanium build and periscope camera — possibly only for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro models would also feature a new Action Button — similar to the Apple Watch Ultra — allowing users to launch apps and actions as and when required quickly.

Apple Watch Series 9 is set to receive a slight performance boost with the Apple S9 chip. We could also see the debut of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, featuring the new chip and perhaps even showcasing a new case color. In addition to the hardware, we would also see the release dates for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and other software updates Apple unveiled at WWDC 2023.