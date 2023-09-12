Unlike most Apple keynote events we've seen in the last two years, the September 12th event, titled Wonderlust, wasn't chock full of product launches. It included announcements for the latest generation of Apple Watch models and the iPhone 15 series, each bringing quite a few improvements.

And while there's a host of changes you might want to read about, there were a few stand-out announcements that Apple made on stage. Here are five of the biggest details from the event.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system introduces 5x optical zoom

Camera upgrades have been paramount to the yearly iPhone event, and with the iPhone 15 Pro series, the story isn't any different. Albeit, this year, the most major upgrade is exclusive to the larger of the two models.

For 2023, Apple is upgrading the telephoto camera on its professional-grade smartphone to provide 5x optical zoom at a 120mm focal length, all while touting a new optical image stabilization system that it calls its most advanced system yet.

Apple's sensor-shift technology is no joke when it comes to keeping video and images free from blur, and we can't wait to see the impact of this new system.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max camera systems also introduce a few more features via software. The most notable is the ability to quickly change between standard focal lengths — 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm — popular with photographers. There's also the new ability to capture portrait data for an image without activating portrait mode. Overall, there's much to discover regarding the iPhone 15 Pro, and we can't wait to get our hands on a unit.

Goodbye Lightning, Hello USB-C

Image Credit: Apple

Now, as every rumor hinted and in line with its choice to follow the EU's directive — which it won't tell you — Apple has finally moved the iPhone to USB-C. The details regarding the switch match quite a bit with what we already knew would happen!

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a USB-C port with USB 2.0 transfer speeds, while the pricier iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a USB-C that supports USB 3 (up to 10Gbps transfer speeds)

We didn't get to see color-matched cables — which would've been cool — but the swap to this universal standard (USB-C) and the fact that Apple is opening up the port to charge other devices from its ecosystem is a welcome change.

Apple takes ray-tracing on iPhone to the next level

Image Credit: Apple

Processing prowess on mobile devices has been Apple's strong suit for many years, but with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm narrowed the gap by quite a bit. However, with the iPhone 15 Pro series, Apple is ready to seat the crown on its hardware again as it brings improved chip design.

The Apple A17 Pro — the industry's first 3-nanometer chip — encased in the iPhone 15 Pro series has a new CPU that features 10 percent faster processing hardware and a 20 percent faster GPU. There are also improvements to the Neural engine that make it 2x faster and more capable of handling on-device requests.

After speaking of its processor for a bit, Apple even took to a showcase of the following four titles: Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage, and introduced how the new processor is capable of using its hardware to display light in difficult scenarios. It shows that mobile gaming is moving to the next level, and the iPhone will be the perfect platform for developers and players alike.

Apple Watch is carbon-neutral.

The Apple Watch is one of those tools that has steadily become a significant part of the device portfolio at Apple. Its impact when it comes to the well-being of users, irrespective of age, is significant, and so is Apple's attempt at making the wearable carbon neutral. Apple has set a goal for all of its operations across the globe to be carbon neutral by 2030, and while shifting to clean energy sources for its offices has been a key step in that, moving its production lines to use environment-friendly practices is another one that will show impact.

To that end, Apple was proud to announce that all models of the Apple Watch — Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or the Apple Watch SE — when brought in certain combinations are all carbon neutral, where the impact they have on the environment is nil.

Apple Vision Pro is on track for launch in early 2024

The last significant announcement Apple made at the event was releasing a tidbit of information, indicating that its development for the Vision Pro headset was on track for its scheduled release in early 2024. It wrapped this announcement into a short segment discussing Mac hardware that it already announced at WWDC 2023.

If anything, it was a subtle way of letting us know there's more to Apple than just the iPhone and Apple Watch.

