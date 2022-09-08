What are the differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13? Should you upgrade? Check our guide to find out!

Apple has finally announced the new iPhone 14 series, consisting of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones. The iPhone 14 series, for the first time, are powered by different chipsets, with the iPhone 14 and Plus models being powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, while the Pro models sport the latest A16 Bionic SoC. There has never been a bigger gap between the standard and the Pro models, and it remains to be seen how this will affect future users.

At the Apple Event, the company also unveiled many other new products, including the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds.

Technical Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 13 Build Aluminum Frame

Ceramic Shield for Display protection Aluminum Frame

Ceramic Shield for Display protection Dimensions & Weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

172 grams 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm

174 grams Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with ProMotion

60Hz Refresh Rate

2532 x 1170 Resolution

800 nits max brightness (typical)

1200 nits max brightness (HDR) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with ProMotion

60Hz Refresh Rate

2532 x 1170 Resolution

800 nits max brightness (typical)

1200 nits max brightness (HDR) SoC Apple A15 SoC 2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores

5nm process node

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Apple A15 SoC 2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores

5nm process node

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: TBD

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Memory: 4GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery & Charging TBD mAh Li-ion Cell

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging

50% charge in up to 30 minutes with 20W USB-C Adapter 3,240 mAh Li-ion Cell

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging

50% charge in up to 30 minutes with 20W USB-C Adapter Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP, f/1.5 with Sensor-Shift OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.4 Ultra-wide Angle with 2x Optical Zoom Out Primary: 12MP, f/1.6 with Sensor-Shift OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.4 Ultra-wide Angle Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/1.9 with autofocus 12MP, f/2.2 Port(s) Lightning Port Lightning Port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+) Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+) Connectivity 5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave (for USA only)

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

No physical SIM tray (USA only) and eSIM support

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3 5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave (for USA only)

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Physical SIM tray and eSIM support

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 Software iOS 16 iOS 16 Others IP68

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Red, and Purple IP68

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Red, and Green, Pink

Design

The iPhone 14 features a nearly identical design to the iPhone 13, and the difference is marginal at best on the outside. In fact, the two devices have the same exact dimensions, and the only difference is that the iPhone 14 is 0.1mm thicker, and the iPhone 13 is 2 grams heavier than its predecessor. Aside from that, the two devices are practically the same, and you’d only be able to tell the difference by looking at the device's color. Speaking of the colors, the iPhone 14 will be available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, and Blue colors.

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 are made of aluminium and glossy glass backs. The two devices also feature the same Ceramic Shield glasses to protect the display from scratches and scuffs, providing better long-term durability.

Display

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 both come with the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Both panels feature the same 800 nits brightness, and 1,200 peak brightness in bright conditions, providing better sunlight visibility and an excellent experience while watching HDR content.

The two devices also still prominently feature the notch cutout on the top center of the device, which houses the Face ID sensor and the selfie camera. There aren’t any major differences in the display between the two devices, and both will serve all users well for consuming content and playing games on the go. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13’s display will get comfortably bright, and dim in the right environments, and the content will be more than enjoyable and color accurate.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The iPhone 13 came equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, built on the 5nm process, and the iPhone 14 is also powered by the very same chipset. This has likely helped Apple keep the costs down in the US, although the company has raised the prices everywhere else around the world by up to 24% in some regions. The storage still starts at 128GB for the base unit, and while we don’t have the exact information for the memory on the iPhone 14, it’s fair to assume that it’ll likely have the same 4GB of RAM inside.

The main difference between this year’s A15 Bionic and last year’s A15 Bionic SoCs is that the new chip features a new 5-core GPU, instead of the 4 cores it had last year. It’s not a major improvement, but it’ll likely help graphics-intensive games ever so slightly better, although, we’d rather put money on the fact that it’ll help process images faster.

Camera

The camera is where you’ll find the biggest difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 now still features the same 12MP sensors on the back. Still, they have new lenses, and offer welcome improvements when it comes to displaying finer results, and capturing images in darker environments.

The primary 12MP camera has an f/1.5 aperture with sensory-shift optical image stabilization. The secondary 12MP ultrawide camera has an f/2.4 aperture sensor, able to capture a 120-degree field of view. The camera now also features 2x optical zoom and still has digital zoom for up to 5x. There’s also a new selfie camera, which houses a 12MP f/1.9 aperture sensor with autofocus – a first on an iPhone.

Battery

The iPhone 13 had a 3,240 mAh battery, which faired well on our battery tests. The device could comfortably survive a full workday, and more conservative users could make it onto day two on a single charge. Given that the iPhone 14 is 0.1mm thicker and packs the same chipset as its older sibling, we’d expect similar, or nearly identical results here. There’s a chance that the battery may be ever so slightly better, but it’s too early to tell, and we’ll have to conduct more tests.

As for charging, both devices support the same 20W adapter, and Apple claims that it will go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. Support for the MagSafe technology is still here, and it can charge up to 15W. Qi Wireless charging also remains a viable option, although that tops out at just 7.5W on both devices.

