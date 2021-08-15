Apple is gearing for a power-packed fall as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that the company will launch its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 lineup, iPad mini 6th generation, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 this year. However, instead of launching all the devices in September, Apple will introduce these devices across a number of events, just like last year.

iPhone 13

In his weekly edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has reported that Apple will launch loads of products this fall. Gurman says that even though the 2021 iPhone upgrade is supposed to be the “classic Apple S model,” Apple will be naming it iPhone 13.

Gurman has previously revealed that iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display panel. Along with the high refresh rate panel, iPhone 13 series will have big camera upgrades. It will pack in larger camera sensors, with the ability to record Portrait mode and ProRes videos.

The phone could pack a faster A15 Bionic processor and could even feature an Always-On display. You can read more about our coverage on iPhone 13 here.

AirPods 3

Along with iPhone 13, Apple will also introduce the next-generation Apple AirPods 3 next month. Gurman says AirPods 3 will boast a design closer “to the AirPods Pro, including a new in-ear shape and shorter stems.” He says this will be the “most significant update to that part of Apple’s AirPods line since the first model debuted in 2016.”

Despite having a design similar to AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 will not feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or Transparency mod, claims Gurman. You can read more about our coverage on AirPods 3 here.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple is also expected to launch Watch Series 7 along with the iPhone 13 lineup this September. Gurman expects Watch Series 7 to host a “bit of a redesign” with flatter displays and updated screen technology alongside a faster processor. Apple has been updating the design of more and more devices to flat-edge lately, and the latest one to get the redesign is the Apple Watch Series 7.

Series 7 is expected to come with a new double-sided chip design to save some space. However, with the space saved, Apple is not expected to introduce any new sensors with the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple will reportedly use a bigger battery in place of new sensors.

Along with the Series 7, Apple is also “readying” variations of the Time to Walk feature for Apple Fitness+ subscribers, according to Bloomberg.

iPad mini 6 and iPad 9th Generation

Gurman expects Apple to introduce the iPad mini 6th generation and the 9th generation of the basic iPad this fall. He says the iPad mini 6 is “destined to be an Apple fan favorite with its thinner borders and a complete redesign.”

Previous reports claim Apple will be giving iPad mini the iPad Pro design treatment with smaller bezels and no Touch ID Home Button. It will feature the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset and will host a USB Type-C connector in place of Lightning. And, like iPad Air, 4 the next-gen iPad mini will also feature the fingerprint sensors in the power button.

Lastly, Gurman also says that there’s a “slimmer and faster ninth-generation iPad coming for students.”

M1X MacBook Pro?

Just like last year, Gurman says that Apple will be hosting a separate event for its next-generation MacBook Pro launch. There’s no word on when Apple will be holding the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro launch yet, but Gurman says the M1X MacBook Pros should “should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary.”

What are your expectations from Apple’s fall September event? Let us know your predictions in the comments section down below!