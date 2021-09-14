Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 front and back, specifications

Apple just announced the latest iPhone 13 series at today’s Apple Event, and they come with several improvements over their predecessor – the iPhone 12 series from 2020. Not a lot has changed on the outside since the previous generation, but there are plenty of improvements to get excited about. We have also taken a look at the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagships. Apple also announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at the iPhone 13 specifications.

iPhone 13 Pricing and availability

The Apple iPhone 13 starts at $829 and is available for pre-order from Friday, September 17, and it will become available a week later, from September 24. It will be available in six color options, Black, White, Blue, Green, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Storage Price
iPhone 13 128GB $829
iPhone 13 256GB $929
iPhone 13 512GB $1,129

Display

The 6.1-inch display hasn’t changed when it comes to size, but it has received a number of other upgrades. It has a wider color gamut, meaning that it can show more colors, and it has 800 nits of max outdoor brightness, while HDR content receives a maximum of 1,200 nits.

Internals

The new iPhone 13 is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, and while we don’t know the memory details until the teardown, it’s fair to assume it has 4GB like the iPhone 12 from last year. As previously mentioned, there are three storage tiers available 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. As with the memory, the exact battery capacity is unknown until the device receives a complete teardown; for reference, the iPhone 12 had a 2,815mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 13 Cameras

The camera module has become ever so slightly larger, and it features a 12MP f/1.6 main sensor with PDAF, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary camera is a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide sensor. Apple has improved the night mode and low-light capabilities, resulting in much higher quality images.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 13
Build
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Glass front and back
  • “Ceramic Shield” for glass protection
Dimensions & Weight
  • 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm
  • 174 grams
Display
  • 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED Display
  • 2,532 x 1,170 resolution
SoC Apple A15 Bionic SoC:

  • 2x performance cores
  • 4x power efficiency cores
  • 5nm process node
  • 4-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
Storage Options
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
Battery & Charging
  • TBD mAh battery as per certification listings
  • 15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe
  • 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging
  • 50% charge in 30 mins with 20W adapter
Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP, f/1.6
  • Secondary: 12MP, Ultra-wide angle, f/2.4
    • 2x optical zoom
    • 5x digital zoom
Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2
Port(s) Proprietary Lightning port
Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)
Connectivity
  • 5G: 
    • Sub 6GHz
    • mmWave for the USA
  • Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
  • Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Software iOS 15
Other Features
  • IP68
  • Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED



