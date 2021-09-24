Apple announced the iPhone 13 series back on September 14. The new iPhones all come with minor design improvements and changes, but a lot of hardware enhancements. The new iPhone 13 Series consists of the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max flagships. All of the new iPhones and iPad mini come with the new A15 Bionic chip, and they’re more powerful than ever.

New iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen called the ProMotion display. It provides a smooth scrolling experience, and it’s brighter and more colorful than last year’s iPhone 12 Pro series. The camera has also received several improvements that let you take better photos in low-light conditions and at night. The video capability also improved and it’s better than ever to record cinema-like videos with special blur effects.

The battery also received a bump in all models, and they can last ever so slightly more than the previous generation, although we have to wait for the full review to see what they can manage when used on a daily basis for an extended period.

New Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad mini 6th Gen

The standard iPad 9th gen received a spec bump over the 8th generation, while the iPad Mini 6th gen received a complete overhaul. Design-wise, it follows the rest of the iPad Pro series with a bezel-less design, USB-C port on the bottom, and its equipped with the flagship chipset that powers the rest of the new devices, the A15 Bionic.

Which device are you thinking about picking up, or which one did you pre-order? If you haven’t yet made up your mind, don’t forget to read more about the devices on our dedicated pages – linked at the top of this article – that provides you with more information! Let us know in the comments down below!