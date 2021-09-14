Apple iPhone 13 Pro Specifications

At the Apple Fall Event, the company announced the latest iPhone 13 series, alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7 and the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds. The new iPhone 13 series consists of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max premium flagship devices. The smartphones feature new camera hardware and come with several improvements. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the iPhone 13 Pro specifications.
iPhone 13 Pro Pricing and availability
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and is available for pre-order from September 17, and it will become available a week later, from September 24. It will be available in four color options, Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.
|Storage
|Price
|iPhone 13 Pro 128GB
|$999
|iPhone 13 Pro 256GB
|$1,099
|iPhone 13 Pro 512GB
|$1,299
|iPhone 13 Pro 1TB
|$1,499
Display
The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with support for 120Hz ProMotion, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It’s the first iPhone to feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which can switch between 10Hz and 120Hz in order to preserve battery life.
Internals
The iPhone 13 Pro features Apple’s latest and most powerful chipset yet, the A15 Bionic SoC. Apple doesn’t like to share the memory or battery details, however, we know that the iPhone 13 Pro likely has 6GB of memory. As for the battery, we have to wait for a complete teardown to find out the exact capacity, it was widely rumored that it will have up to a 20-percent larger battery to power the 120Hz ProMotion display. The storage capacity has remained the same once again, and it has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage options.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Cameras
The iPhone 13 Pro features a brand new camera setup on the back. It has a 12MP main sensor with an aperture of f/1.5 and sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide secondary camera, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, Apple has tweaked and made a lot of enhancements to the night mode and low-light capabilities that produce higher-quality images and have better brightness, sharpness, and contrast.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Specifications
|Specification
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|Build
|
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|Apple A15 SoC:
|Memory & Storage
|Memory: 6GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Battery & Charging
|
|Security
|Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|Front Camera(s)
|12MP, f/2.2
|Port(s)
|Lightning port
|Audio
|Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)
|Connectivity
|
|Software
|iOS 15
|Other Features
|