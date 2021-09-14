Apple iPhone 13 Pro Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro featured

At the Apple Fall Event, the company announced the latest iPhone 13 series, alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7 and the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds. The new iPhone 13 series consists of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max premium flagship devices. The smartphones feature new camera hardware and come with several improvements. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the iPhone 13 Pro specifications.

iPhone 13 Pro Pricing and availability

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and is available for pre-order from September 17, and it will become available a week later, from September 24. It will be available in four color options, Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

Storage Price
iPhone 13 Pro 128GB $999
iPhone 13 Pro 256GB $1,099
iPhone 13 Pro 512GB $1,299
iPhone 13 Pro 1TB $1,499

Display

The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with support for 120Hz ProMotion, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It’s the first iPhone to feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which can switch between 10Hz and 120Hz in order to preserve battery life.

Internals

The iPhone 13 Pro features Apple’s latest and most powerful chipset yet, the A15 Bionic SoC. Apple doesn’t like to share the memory or battery details, however, we know that the iPhone 13 Pro likely has 6GB of memory. As for the battery, we have to wait for a complete teardown to find out the exact capacity, it was widely rumored that it will have up to a 20-percent larger battery to power the 120Hz ProMotion display. The storage capacity has remained the same once again, and it has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage options.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Cameras

The iPhone 13 Pro features a brand new camera setup on the back. It has a 12MP main sensor with an aperture of f/1.5 and sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide secondary camera, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, Apple has tweaked and made a lot of enhancements to the night mode and low-light capabilities that produce higher-quality images and have better brightness, sharpness, and contrast.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Build
  • Stainless steel frame
  • “Ceramic Shield” display protection
  • Glass back
Dimensions & Weight
  • 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm
  • 204 grams
Display
  • 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display
  • 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate
  • 2,532 x 1,170 resolution
SoC Apple A15 SoC:

  • 2x performance cores
  • 4x power efficiency cores
  • 5nm process node
  • 4-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
Memory & Storage Memory: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery & Charging
  • TBD mAh battery as per certification listings
  • 15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe
  • 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging
Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP, f/1.5, Sensor shift OIS
  • Secondary: 12MP, f/1.8, Ultra-wide angle
  • Telephoto: 12MP, OIS, 3x zoom
  • LiDAR sensor
Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2
Port(s) Lightning port
Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)
Connectivity
  • 5G: Sub 6GHz
    • mmWave for the USA
  • Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
  • Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Software iOS 15
Other Features
  • IP68
  • Colors: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite



