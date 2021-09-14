Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max featured

Apple finally unveiled the brand new iPhone 13 series at its Apple Fall Event. The company also announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. The new iPhone 13 series features the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max premium flagships. Additionally, Apple also unveiled the iPad (9th generation), and the new iPad mini. In today’s guide, we’ll take a closer look at the iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Pricing and availability

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 and is available for pre-order from September 17, and it will become available a week later, from September 24. It will be available in four color options, Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

Storage Price
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB $1,099
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB $1,199
iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB $1,399
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB $1,599

Display

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with support for 120Hz ProMotion, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. The display has an adaptive refresh rate, that can vary based on content anywhere between 10Hz and 120Hz, and also to preserve battery. The display can also display more colors, and the peak brightness for HDR content is up to 1,200 nits, while it’s 800 nits when outside. 

Internals

Like last year’s iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the highest specced device from Apple’s lineup. While it features the same A15 chipset as the other iPhones in the 13 series, While Apple doesn’t officially share the memory size and the battery capacity, we know that the iPhone 12 had 6GB of RAM and 3,687mAh battery. Since this new device has support for 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, we’re going to assume that the leaks turned out to be true, and it has a 20-percent larger battery inside it, resulting in ~4,000mAh capacity. The storage options are 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Cameras

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features new camera sensors on the back, and it has a 12MP main sensor with sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)], a 12MP ultrawide secondary camera, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Apple has also made a number of improvements to the night mode and low-light features, improving the image quality significantly. We’ll have to test this for ourselves, but judging the camera samples that the company showcased at the event, it seems impressive to say the least.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Build
  • Stainless steel frame
  • “Ceramic Shield” display protection
  • Glass back
Dimensions & Weight
  • 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm
  • 240 grams
Display
  • 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display
  • 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate
  • 2,532 x 1,170 resolution
SoC Apple A15 SoC:

  • 2x performance cores
  • 4x power efficiency cores
  • 5nm process node
  • 4-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
Memory & Storage Memory: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,352 mAh battery
  • 15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe
  • 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging
Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP, f/1.5, Sensor shift OIS
  • Secondary: 12MP, f/1.8, Ultra-wide angle
  • Telephoto: 12MP, OIS, 3x zoom
  • LiDAR sensor
Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2
Port(s) Lightning port
Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)
Connectivity
  • 5G: Sub 6GHz
    • mmWave for the USA
  • Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
  • Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Software iOS 15
Other Features
  • IP68
  • Colors: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite



