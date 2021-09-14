At today’s Apple “California Streaming” Event, the company introduced the iPhone 13 series, which consists of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagships. The new flagships feature several improvements, including a faster chipset, smaller notch, new displays, and more. The company has also announced the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 and the new iPad 9th generation and iPad mini.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are the most Pro devices ever, according to Apple. The chassis of the devices are made out of stainless steel. The Ceramic shield will protect the front of the display, while the Sapphire Crystal will protect the camera lenses. Speaking of the front of the device, the display sizes remain the same, with the Pro at 6.1-inches, while the Pro Max is still 6.7-inches. What’s changed is the size of the notch, which is now 20-percent smaller than on previous generations.

The Super Retina XDR display has a 1,000 nits peak outdoor brightness, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness with HDR content. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max flagships are also the first in Apple’s lineup to support ProMotion, which supports 10Hz and 120Hz adaptive refresh rates. The display can preserve battery life when it’s not being used.

The entire iPhone 13 Series lineup is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which offers 30-percent faster graphics, and is based on the 5nm technology. The 6-core CPU includes two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. The new iPhone 13 Series also supports more bands to support 5G.

The camera has also received several improvements. The telephoto camera now offers 3x optical zoom, and the ultrawide angle has a 92-percent improvement to capture images in low light. The software also includes a lot more improvements to the algorithm that lets you capture better photos at night and in low-light conditions.

Apple advertises that the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5-hours longer, while the higher-end iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 1.5-hours longer than the iPhone 12 series. Apple also proudly mentioned that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the longest-lasting device from the company when it gets to battery life at least.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four color options, Graphite, Gold, Silver, and the all-new Sierra Blue. The iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1,099. The devices now offer 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a massive 1TB storage option, which is also a first from Apple. The devices will be available for pre-order from Friday, and available from September 24.

