Apple iPhone 13 mini Specifications

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 13 series at the Apple Event, and announced the much anticipated iPhone 13 mini. In this guide, we’ll show you the iPhone 13 mini specifications and quickly run down on everything you need to know. The new iPhone 13 series consists of the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices. Apple also announced the latest Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad (9th generation), and the new iPad mini at today’s event.
iPhone 13 mini Pricing and availability
The Apple iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 and is available for pre-order from September 17, and it will become available a week later, from September 24. It will be available in six color options, Black, White, Blue, Green, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED.
|Storage
|Price
|iPhone 13 mini 128GB
|$699
|iPhone 13 mini 256GB
|$749
|iPhone 13 mini 512GB
|$849
Display
The iPhone 13 mini still has a 5.4-inch display, but it’s now more colorful and has a much higher brightness at 1,200 nits when watching HDR content, and it’s also brighter at 800 nits when outside. The device also has a wider color gamut display, which means that it can show more colors.
Internals
The compact iPhone 13 mini is powered by the same chipset that powers the larger iPhone 13 and the Pro series – Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. The memory and battery information are usually not known until the device receives a full teardown, however, the iPhone 12 mini had 4GB of RAM and 2,227mAh capacity battery. The storage options are also the same as for the vanilla iPhone 13, which is 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage.
Apple iPhone 13 mini Cameras
The 13 mini features the same camera setup that can be found on the standard iPhone 13, which is a 12MP f/1.6 main sensor with PDAF, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary camera is a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide sensor. Apple has improved the night mode and low-light capabilities, resulting in much higher quality images.
Apple iPhone 13 mini Specifications
|Specification
|Apple iPhone 13 mini
|Build
|
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|Apple A15 Bionic SoC:
|Memory & Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Security
|Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|Front Camera(s)
|12MP, f/2.2
|Port(s)
|Lightning port
|Audio
|Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)
|Connectivity
|
|Software
|iOS 15
|Other Features
|