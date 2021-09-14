Apple iPhone 13 mini Specifications

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 13 series at the Apple Event, and announced the much anticipated iPhone 13 mini. In this guide, we’ll show you the iPhone 13 mini specifications and quickly run down on everything you need to know. The new iPhone 13 series consists of the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices. Apple also announced the latest Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad (9th generation), and the new iPad mini at today’s event.

iPhone 13 mini Pricing and availability

The Apple iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 and is available for pre-order from September 17, and it will become available a week later, from September 24. It will be available in six color options, Black, White, Blue, Green, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Storage Price iPhone 13 mini 128GB $699 iPhone 13 mini 256GB $749 iPhone 13 mini 512GB $849

Display

The iPhone 13 mini still has a 5.4-inch display, but it’s now more colorful and has a much higher brightness at 1,200 nits when watching HDR content, and it’s also brighter at 800 nits when outside. The device also has a wider color gamut display, which means that it can show more colors.

Internals

The compact iPhone 13 mini is powered by the same chipset that powers the larger iPhone 13 and the Pro series – Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. The memory and battery information are usually not known until the device receives a full teardown, however, the iPhone 12 mini had 4GB of RAM and 2,227mAh capacity battery. The storage options are also the same as for the vanilla iPhone 13, which is 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage.

Apple iPhone 13 mini Cameras

The 13 mini features the same camera setup that can be found on the standard iPhone 13, which is a 12MP f/1.6 main sensor with PDAF, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary camera is a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide sensor. Apple has improved the night mode and low-light capabilities, resulting in much higher quality images.

Apple iPhone 13 mini Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 13 mini Build Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

“Ceramic Shield” for glass protection Dimensions & Weight 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm

141 grams Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

2,532 x 1,170 resolution

60hz refresh rate SoC Apple A15 Bionic SoC: 2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores 5nm process node

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: 4GB

4GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery & Charging TBD mAh battery

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP wide-angle, f/1.6 aperture 2x optical zoom out 5x digital zoom 1.7μm sensor 26 mm focal length

Secondary: 12MP Ultra-wide angle f/2.4 aperture 13 mm focal length 120-degree

Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 Port(s) Lightning port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+) Connectivity 5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave for the USA

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 Software iOS 15 Other Features IP68

Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED