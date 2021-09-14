Apple iPhone 13 mini Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 camera

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 13 series at the Apple Event, and announced the much anticipated iPhone 13 mini. In this guide, we’ll show you the iPhone 13 mini specifications and quickly run down on everything you need to know. The new iPhone 13 series consists of the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices. Apple also announced the latest Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad (9th generation), and the new iPad mini at today’s event.

iPhone 13 mini Pricing and availability

The Apple iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 and is available for pre-order from September 17, and it will become available a week later, from September 24. It will be available in six color options, Black, White, Blue, Green, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Storage Price
iPhone 13 mini 128GB $699
iPhone 13 mini 256GB $749
iPhone 13 mini 512GB $849

Display

The iPhone 13 mini still has a 5.4-inch display, but it’s now more colorful and has a much higher brightness at 1,200 nits when watching HDR content, and it’s also brighter at 800 nits when outside. The device also has a wider color gamut display, which means that it can show more colors.

Internals

The compact iPhone 13 mini is powered by the same chipset that powers the larger iPhone 13 and the Pro series – Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. The memory and battery information are usually not known until the device receives a full teardown, however, the iPhone 12 mini had 4GB of RAM and 2,227mAh capacity battery. The storage options are also the same as for the vanilla iPhone 13, which is 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage.

Apple iPhone 13 mini Cameras

The 13 mini features the same camera setup that can be found on the standard iPhone 13, which is a 12MP f/1.6 main sensor with PDAF, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary camera is a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide sensor. Apple has improved the night mode and low-light capabilities, resulting in much higher quality images.

Apple iPhone 13 mini Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 13 mini
Build
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Glass front and back
  • “Ceramic Shield” for glass protection
Dimensions & Weight
  • 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm
  • 141 grams
Display
  • 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display
  • 2,532 x 1,170 resolution
  • 60hz refresh rate
SoC Apple A15 Bionic SoC:

  • 2x performance cores
  • 4x power efficiency cores
  • 5nm process node
  • 4-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
Memory & Storage
  • Memory: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery & Charging
  • TBD mAh battery
  • 15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe
  • 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging
Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP wide-angle,
    • f/1.6 aperture
    • 2x optical zoom out
    • 5x digital zoom
    • 1.7μm sensor
    • 26 mm focal length
  • Secondary: 12MP Ultra-wide angle 
    • f/2.4 aperture
    • 13 mm focal length
    • 120-degree
Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2
Port(s) Lightning port
Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)
Connectivity
  • 5G: Sub 6GHz
    • mmWave for the USA
  • Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
  • Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Software iOS 15
Other Features
  • IP68
  • Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED



