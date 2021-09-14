At today’s Apple “California Streaming” Event, the company introduced the iPhone 13 series, which consists of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagships. The new flagships feature several improvements, including a faster chipset, smaller notch, new displays, and more.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

On the outside, the new iPhone 13 series look nearly identical to the previous iPhone 12 series; there are a lot of upgrades on the inside. It still features a sleek flat design with a ceramic shield on the front to protect the display. It’s still certified for IP68 water and dust.

The display is 27% higher outdoor brightness, and the peak brightness can go up to 1200 nits. It has P3 color gamut, and it supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG. Additionally, the notch is now 20-percent smaller.

When it gets to the performance, it has the brand new A15 Bionic chipset which is still based on the 5nm technology. It has 30-percent faster graphics and a 6-core CPU, which includes two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. There are 16-cores for the neural engine that can do 15.8 trillion operations per second. The new iPhone 13 Series also supports more bands to support 5G, and a lot more carriers support

The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini has a slightly different camera setup, which is now placed diagonally on the back. The camera sensor still includes a 12MP main and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, but it lacks LiDAR, which is still exclusive to the Pro models. The new camera sensors now also support SensorShift OIS. The new camera setup can take better low-light images as it can capture 47-percent more light, which produces less noise. The camera also takes less time to capture images.

Apple advertises that the iPhone 13 mini will last 2.5-hours longer, while the standard iPhone 13 will last 1.5-hours longer than the iPhone 12 series. The new chip will likely help increase battery life since it is currently unclear if the devices have a larger battery built-in.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product RED color options. The iPhone 13 mini will start at $699, while the iPhone 13 will start at $799. The base storage for both devices is now 128GB.

This story is developing…

Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 series are the latest flagship devices from Apple. It comes with an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset, new cameras, and great new features. View at Apple View at AT&T