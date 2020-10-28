Reverse wireless charging is one of the features that has become a norm on flagship Android devices. The tech can be used to charge accessories like TWS earphones by simply placing them at the back of the phone. The feature was rumored to be included on the iPhone 11 lineup, but that didn’t happen. Plus, there were no rumors for reverse wireless charging being supported on the iPhone 12 series, and Apple didn’t mention it in their launch presentation either. However, the iPhone 12 FCC filing reveals otherwise. As per the filing, the iPhone 12 could have support for reverse wireless charging, but it is hidden.

The latest development comes from VentureBeat’s Jeremy Horwitz who shared the discovery of a key phrase in the FCC filing of iPhone 12. He found that the iPhone 12’s MagSafe technology also supports a charging function at 360 kHz. It is likely the confirmation of reverse wireless charging support for accessories. Further, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg connects this finding to rumors about new AirPods coming soon.

If this FCC filing is any indication, the iPhone 12 may have a hidden reverse charging feature. Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods? https://t.co/QhFQtOgoRB https://t.co/OAKzzb5U3B pic.twitter.com/pqAVcjLCyN — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 28, 2020

He claims that the FCC filing could indicate support for reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 12 for the upcoming AirPods. We expect treasure diggers to hunt for more clues, and see if the functionality could be enabled ahead of its planned announcement. For the unaware, recent rumors claim that Apple is prepping to launch its AirPods and AirPods Pro successor in the first half of 2021.

The next AirPods Pro could have a more compact design by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. Reportedly, the design of 3rd gen Apple AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro. This means it will have a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Despite the design, the upcoming AirPods will not have higher-end AirPods Pro features like noise-cancellation.