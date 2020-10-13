After the launch of Apple iPhone 12, the company has also revealed its elder sibling, the iPhone 12 Pro. It is built with premium materials of surgical grade stainless steel band, and precision milled back glass. It comes with advanced PVD coating, and Ceramic Shield that offers 4x improved dropped performance. Moreover, it is compatible with new Apple MagSafe.

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display that has the same 2000000:1 contrast ratio found on the iPhone 12. Its brightness can go up to 1200 nits. It is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is built on 4nm process. It features 11.8 billion transistors that offers an increase of over 40% vs A13 processor. The 6-core GPU is 50% faster than the competition. It comes with a 16-core NPU that is 80% faster. Further, the chipset has 2nd gen ML accelerators that is up to 70% faster. It is teased to be a huge leak forward in iPhones.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup. There’s a primary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens having an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view. The secondary 12MP wide sensor has an f/1.6 aperture with 26mm focal length and it has 1.7 microns. The third 12MP 52mm telephoto lens supports 4x optical zoom. There is a LiDAR sensor as well. It measures light and creates a precise depth map with the algorithms on iOS 14. Further, it uses autofocus in low light and can do 6X faster autofocus in low light.

With these cameras, sensor shift brings stabilisation to the sensor as opposed to the lens. It comes with support for Apple Pro RAW that offers benefits of multi-frame processing and combines them with a raw format. The images can be processed faster. The phone can do 10-bit HDR video recording. It is the first camera smartphone that can record Dolby Vision HDR. Moreover, you can grade live while your recording in 4K at 60 FPS.

Apple has kept the pricing same as the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999. It will be made available in Graphite, Gold, Pacific Gold, and Silver color options starting October 23. However, it will be up for pre-order on October 16.