Apple is betting on 5G with its new iPhone 12 series. It claims 5G is more advanced, private and secure network. It offers fast downloads and uploads. The iPhone 12 features a Super Retina XDR Display with each OLED pixel having its own light, and 2000000:1 contrast ratio. It sports a 460 PPI display that is double the pixels of iPhone 11. Further, it comes with 1200 nits of brightness and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. The smartphone is 11% thinner, 15% smaller, 16% smaller than iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is built on 4nm process. It features 11.8 billion transistors that offers an increase of over 40% vs A13 processor. The 6-core GPU is 50% faster than the competition. It comes with a 16-core NPU that is 80% faster. Further, the chipset has 2nd gen ML accelerators that is up to 70% faster. It is teased to be a huge leak forward in iPhones.

The iPhone 12 has an aluminium frame and glass build. It comes with re-architected to pack new technologies in a smaller form factor. It has Ceramic Shield that makes 4X better drop performance.

It sports a dual rear camera setup. There’s a primary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens having an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view. The secondary 12MP wide sensor has an f/1.6 aperture with 26mm focal length. There are 7 element lens that brings 27% improvement in low light performance. The computational photography has Smart HDR3 that understands scenes with machine learning. Further, Night Mode expands on all cameras including the ultra-wide and selfie shooter.

Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon says you can clock up to 4Gbps network speed in ideal conditions. It peaks downloads at 200Mbps and comes with low latency. It is said to double the coverage in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles with 60 cities by year end.

The iPhone 12 comes with custom 5G antennas and radio components to help iPhone target what works best, and has the most 5G bands on any phone. The OS is optimized to use with 5G only when needed to save power. There is Smart data mod as well, which will select 5G when needed. Moreover, it is optimized for all carrier partners (100 carriers in over 30 regions).

Apple is introducing MagSafe for iPhone. It is basically different sets of accessories that have magnets optimised for or alignment and efficiency. There’s Nalycristaline shield as well. It features NFC and a magnetometer. The company has Magsafe duo-charger for iPhone and Apple Watch coming soon.

Oh and, you won’t be getting an in-box adapter with the iPhone 12. However, it will come with a USB to lightning cable, which enables fast charging. The iPhone 12 Mini will be made available in Black, White, Product RED, Green and Blue color options for $799. It starts at Rs. 79,900 in India