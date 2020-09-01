iPhone 11 review
According to Omdia’s smartphone model market tracker – Q2’20 report, Apple’s iPhone 11 was the most-shipped smartphone globally in the first half of 2020. It beat the second phone on the list by about 26 million units. “Apple shipped 37.7 million units of iPhone 11 in the first half of this year – by far the single most popular smartphone model,” says the report.

To recall, in the first half of 2019, Apple‘s iPhone XR was the most-shipped smartphone. Despite the movement restrictions due to the Covid-19, iPhone 11 shipped 10.8 million more units than last year’s No. 1, iPhone XR. For reference, the iPhone 11 was launched $50 cheaper than its predecessor while adding significant hardware improvements, like a dual-lens camera. These could be the key factors in its sale.

Moreover, Apple owns half of the list as five smartphones out of 10 are Apple iPhones. You can check the full list below

1st half of 2020
RankModelOEMUnit
1iPhone 11Apple37.7 
2Galaxy A51Samsung11.4 
3Redmi Note 8Xiaomi11.0 
4Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi 10.2    
5iPhone SE (2020)Apple8.7 
6iPhone XRApple8.0 
7iPhone 11 Pro MaxApple7.7 
8Redmi 8AXiaomi7.3  
9Redmi 8Xiaomi6.8 
10iPhone 11 ProApple6.7 
