According to Omdia’s smartphone model market tracker – Q2’20 report, Apple’s iPhone 11 was the most-shipped smartphone globally in the first half of 2020. It beat the second phone on the list by about 26 million units. “Apple shipped 37.7 million units of iPhone 11 in the first half of this year – by far the single most popular smartphone model,” says the report.

To recall, in the first half of 2019, Apple‘s iPhone XR was the most-shipped smartphone. Despite the movement restrictions due to the Covid-19, iPhone 11 shipped 10.8 million more units than last year’s No. 1, iPhone XR. For reference, the iPhone 11 was launched $50 cheaper than its predecessor while adding significant hardware improvements, like a dual-lens camera. These could be the key factors in its sale.

Moreover, Apple owns half of the list as five smartphones out of 10 are Apple iPhones. You can check the full list below