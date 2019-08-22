The case you see above, and below in two additional colors, is featured by case-maker Olixar, on its website. It is listed as “Leather iPhone 11 Pro Case & Apple Pencil Holder”. Not only does this confirm the iPhone 11 Pro moniker we’ve been hearing for weeks, but it also, sort of, confirms the Apple Pencil support rumors for the iPhone.

This is where it gets tricky: the renders feature an Apple Pencil which is smaller than the iPhone itself. We know that neither of Apple’s Pencils is that small, so this is either a bad render, or Apple will be releasing a third Apple Pencil, smaller, especially for the iPhone 11 Pro.

Additionally, new reports suggest that Apple will ship a USB-C charger in the box of the iPhone 11 to allow fast charging out of the box. This could be the first time, if true, that Apple ships a fast charger, or other than the 5W charger it has been shipping for years, to enable owners to quickly top off the batteries of their phones.