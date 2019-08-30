Apple iPhone 11 event scheduled for September 10

Whether the phones will be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11r, or, as we recently heard, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, one thing’s certain: we’ll find out relatively soon. Apple is sending out invites to its annual iPhone event, and, this year, it will be held on September 10.

The event will take place at Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, and the new iPhones are expected to bring some improvements over the current line-up. All three of them will gain, according to reports, an extra camera, for a total of three for the Xs and Xs Max successors, and two for the Xr refresh.

Additionally, there’s chatter about a possibly larger regular iPhone, bumping the display size from the current 5.8-inches on the iPhone Xs, to a possible 6.1-inches on the 2019 model. Reverse wireless charging is also rumored, so you can charge your AirPods with your iPhone, as well as improvements to the biometric system.

…but it will not all be about the iPhones. There are rumors of an Apple Watch Series 5, as well as the possibility of seeing the all new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and reports also hint towards a new iPad and iPad Pro.