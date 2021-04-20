The Apple iPad Pro is getting Apple’s in-house M1 silicon, which was hailed as one of the best chipsets when it debuted last year. The company is touting 50% improved performance over the previous iPad Pro – thanks to the new M1 silicon. It is rated to deliver 75x more performance.

The 8 core GPU is claimed to provide 1500 times higher performance! Plus, it now supports the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers with haptics. You get 2X faster storage access and a 2TB storage option. Plus, the USB-C port now supports Thunderbolt with USB 4 support. It has 4X more bandwidth and can support up to 6K resolution on a Pro display HDR. The new iPad Pro 2021 now also supports 5G, because why not?

The company is further enhancing the cameras on its new iPad Pro. It has introduced motion tracking on location for greenscreen tracking on location. The LiDar scanner can now augment your area in new ways. You also get an all-new ultra-wide 12MP camera with 120-degree field of view. There is a new feature called Center Stage that helps you stay in the center of the view and pans with you or anyone else in the video. It can be used as a new way to connect with others on video calls where you have to be moving around.



The 2021 iPad Pro is receiving a big display update. It now features a mini-LED display that delivers 1000 nits of brightness with 1600 nits peak brightness and a 1 million to 1 contrast ratio. There are more than 10K mini-LEDs on the 12.9-inch model, which is far more than the 72 LED’s on the previous one. This allows the high contrast ratio. As for the design, the bigger iPad Pro is 6.4mm thin and weighs just 1.5lbs.

Apple is also launching a new white color for the magic keyboard. Plus, Apple Pencil’s Scribble feature is getting support for more languages.

The new iPad Pro starts at USD 799 for the 11-inch model and costs USD 1,099 for the 12.9-inch variant. It will be available for pre-order starting April 30 and will ship in the second half of May. The Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro will be available in Black and White for $299 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with layouts for over 30 languages.