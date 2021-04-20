Apple has announced the launch of its 5th generation iPad Pro. While there is not a major redesign, it brings huge improvements on the inside. The new iPad Pro is powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1. Plus, it now supports 5G, Thunderbolt port, and more! Here is everything you need to know about the latest iPad Pro in terms of specifications.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: Specs

The 5th gen iPad Pro comes in two screen sizes of 12.9-inches and 11-inches. Let’s start with the bigger one. It features a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and True Tone.

Moreover, Apple is moving to a mini-LED panel. There are more than 10K mini-LEDs on the 12.9-inch model, which is far more than the 72 LED’s on the previous one. It supports a 2732-by-2048 resolution at 264 PPI and 600 nits max brightness (typical), 1000 nits max full-screen brightness, and 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR).

On the other hand, the 11-inch iPad Pro features a LED-backlit IPS display with a 2388-by-1668 resolution at 264 PPI. It supports 600 nits max brightness (typical). Both the variants come with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, fully laminated display, antireflective coating, True Tone, Pro Motions tech, and P3 color gamut.

The 5th gen iPad Pro 2021 is powered by Apple’s in-house M1 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture. It comes with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU with next-gen Neural Engine and up to 16 gigs of RAM. It is claimed to provide 1500 times higher performance!

Plus, it now supports the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers with haptics. You get 2X faster storage access and a 2TB storage option. Further, the USB-C port now supports Thunderbolt with USB 4 support. It has 4X more bandwidth and can support up to 6K resolution on a Pro display HDR. The new iPad Pro 2021 now also supports 5G.

Apple touts that the new iPad Pro can deliver up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video and up to 9 hours of surfing the web using a cellular data network on a single charge.

Coming to the optics, the iPad Pro 2021 sports a dual rear camera setup of 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras.It supports 2x optical zoom out and Digital zoom up to 5x. Further, the LiDar scanner can now augment your area in new ways. On the front lies a 12MP TrueDepth camera with Ultra Wide camera.There is a new feature called Center Stage that helps you stay in the center of the view and pans with you or anyone else in the video. It can be used as a new way to connect with others on video calls where you have to be moving around.

You still have only FaceID for biometric authentication, which is enabled by the TrueDepth camera. You get four-speaker audio. The tablet supports Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n/​​ac/ax); 2.4GHz and 5GHz; simultaneous dual-band and speeds up to 1.2 Gbps. There is Bluetooth 5.0 on board as well. Sensors onboard include FaceID, LiDAR scanner, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a barometer.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: Price

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for 128 gigs storage and only WiFi and goes up to $2,099 for 2TB of storage and WiFi + Cellular. On the other hand, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts at $1,099 for 128 gigs of storage (WiFi only) and goes up to $2,399 for 2TB of storage with Cellular.