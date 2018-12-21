iOS

Apple could bring us a new 10” iPad and a new iPad mini in 2019

According to China times, Apple is working on new devices that will make the regular 9.7” iPad bigger, and the iPad mini gets a refresh after a couple of years.

Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned that we could see two new iPads in 2019. The 9.7” iPad could grow up to 10” in display and receive a new processor, plus support for the Apple Pencil. The new iPad mini could be launched during the first months of 2019. The idea is to make the 128GB models that are currently selling at $399 cheaper. The 10” version could arrive until the second half of 2019, and it could keep the price of the actual model at $329.

