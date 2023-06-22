If you've been considering getting an Apple iPad, now is the perfect time to get it. The entry-level Apple iPad 9th Gen, which boasts a large 10.2-inch screen, is currently down to just $250 on Amazon, saving you up to 25 percent. It's a great option for those looking for a basic tablet to watch shows, create content, draw, take notes, play games, and more. You can also use the first-generation Apple Pencil with it. Normally priced at $329, you can currently save $80 on this iPad.

Disclaimer: Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s 9th Generation iPad features the A13 Bionic chip under the hood, which delivers excellent performance for playing modern games and running the upcoming iPadOS 17 smoothly. You also get a physical Touch ID home button for biometric authentication and up to all-day battery life. You have two storage options to choose from: 64GB or 256GB. The base model, currently priced at $250, comes with 64GB of storage. Similarly, you can save $80 on the 256GB storage variant as well and get it for $400.

If you're looking for more power, we recommend taking a look at the 10th Gen iPad or the iPad Air 5th Gen. Both of these devices feature a modern iPad design with straightened edges, a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, dual-12MP camera sensors on the front and back, and a wider range of color options. The key distinction lies in the performance, with the iPad 10th Gen being equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, while the iPad Air 5 runs on the Apple M1 chip. Nevertheless, the iPad 9th Gen priced at just $250 is an outstanding deal. If you're looking to try out the Apple ecosystem, it is one of the most affordable and reliable devices to consider.