Apple has been rumored to announce new iPad models for a while now, and it seems they're finally coming next month. Apple has officially confirmed its next special event on May 7, 2024, at 7 AM PT (10 AM ET). The invite for the event, with the tagline "Let Loose," shows an image of an Apple Pencil, hinting that the company might unveil new iPad models and the next-generation Apple Pencil.

What to expect from the iPad event

According to rumors, Apple is likely to announce new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. The new iPad Pro models might feature the latest M3 chipset and a significant upgrade with an OLED display, which would be a first for the iPad. While iPhones switched to the OLED display in 2017 — with the introduction of the iPhone X — iPad Pro 202 4 models will be the first iPad to feature an OLED display. Apple could also offer a matte display variant.

Apart from OLED technology, the new iPad Pro models may feature a sleeker design, making them notably thinner than the current models. Accompanying the new iPad Pro models will be a new Magic Keyboard. The new Magic Keyboard will reportedly make the iPads look "more like a laptop" with an all-new aluminum frame.

In addition to the iPad Pro, Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Air models. Rumors suggest that Apple might introduce a new 12.9-inch variant for the first time. These new iPad Air models could run on the M1/M2 chipset and a new mini-LED display, which will remain exclusive to the larger 12.9-inch model. Alongside the new iPad models, Apple is also expected to launch a new Apple Pencil.

Reports indicate that the new Apple Pencil might introduce a "squeeze" gesture for certain actions and could even support the Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, it might include Find My integration — a feature users have long requested — and may support magnetically swappable tips. All in all, we're expecting a lot of exciting new Apple products on May 7, 2024.

How to watch Apple's May 7th iPad event?

As usual, Apple will be live streaming the May 7 event on the Apple Event website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. YouTube is the most convenient way to watch the event live because it's accessible on all devices, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and even gaming consoles. You can find the YouTube link embedded above. To make it even easier for you, here are the start times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): 9 AM

Eastern Time (ET): 10 AM

UK Time (BST/GMT): 3 PM

Central European Time (CET): 4 PM

Dubai Time (GST): 7 PM

India Time (IST): 7:30 PM

Australia Time (AEST): 8th May, 12 AM (midnight)

Apple hasn't introduced any new iPad models since late 2022, so it's high time for some updates. While there haven't been any rumors about a new iPad mini or an entry-level iPad model, Apple might have some surprises in store. What are you hoping to see at the Apple event? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

