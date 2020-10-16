Apple launched the 4th Gen iPad Air, alongside the 8th Gen iPad recently. The company has introduced a new design language and refreshed the internals with iPad Pro’s parts. The new iPad Air also comes in green and sky blue color options. It is aimed at creative professionals with heavy demands since it incorporates the new 5nm-based A14 Bionic processor. It is claimed to offer a 40% performance boost. Now, Apple has revealed its availability details as well. It is now up for pre-order starting at $599 from Apple.com and Apple Store app in over 30 countries and regions, including the US market.

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen price

4th Gen iPad Air 64GB (Wi-Fi only) – $599 / Rs. 54,900 in India

/ 4th Gen iPad Air 64GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) – $729 / Rs. 66,900 in India

/ 4th Gen iPad Air 256GB (Wi-Fi only) – $749

4th Gen iPad Air 256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) – $879

The Apple iPad Air 4th Gen features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It comes with True Tone tech with DCI-P3 color gamut and a 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution, which comes down to 264 PPI pixel density. It has a claimed peak brightness of 500 nits. The display also supports Apple Pencil with its full suite of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection tools.

The new iPad Air is powered by Apple’s latest A14 Bionic processor, which is based on 5nm process. It offers a 40% bump in raw processing power and 30% improvement in the graphics department when compared to the A12 Bionic. It packs a 28.6WHr battery that supports 20W fast charging. Apple claims it can last up to 10 hours of video watching or web surfing. The tablet also comes with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

The Apple iPad Air 4th Gen sports a single 12MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture that supports features such as Live Photos with stabilization, Live Photos, Smart HDR for photos, and Burst mode among others. It can be purchased in five colors – Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue.