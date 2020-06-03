Apple is said to continue its trend of bumping the display sizes of its iPad offerings. The iPad Air 3 (2019) featured a 10.5-inch display, and it is being tipped that the fourth generation of the device will come with an 11-inch display, which is similar to the iPAd Pro.

As per a new report, the Chinese suppliers of Apple have stated that the iPad Air 4’s body is built with reference to the current 11-inch iPad Pro. Hence, Apple could be narrowing the bezels on the device instead of increasing the size of the tablet.

The report further goes on to say that iPad Air 4 will be replacing the proprietary Lightning port with USB Type C port. The change is also said to take place in the upcoming iPad Mini, which is rumored to bump the screen size to 8.5-inch from 7.9-inch.

Moreover, the Apple iPad Air 4 is expected to be powered by the A13 chipset. We don’t have any other information regarding the device yet.

Source: MyDrivers