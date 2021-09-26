The iPad has been a tablet floating in a class of its own for a while now. It’s affordable and hasn’t changed much, except for adding features that have trickled down to it year on year. These brought it somewhat on par with the other tablets Apple sells but never right up there with them. This year’s California Streaming Event gave us access to yet another Generation, which brings an improved processor, a much-needed front camera upgrade, and SKUs featuring increased storage.
While these changes are similar to a refresh, if you’re planning on getting one this year, here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s most basic tablet.
If you’re looking to get your hands on other more modern devices, there’s a redesigned iPad Mini and the all-new iPhone series, which consists of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max versions. So make sure to read our writeups for those devices too.
Pricing and Availability
The iPad 9 has been open for pre-orders from the day of the event, on 14th September. In-store availability is confirmed to begin around the 24th of the month. Like previous years, the device is available in two variants — a WiFi-only model and another that supports SIM cards, a WiFi + Cellular model.
As for storage, unlike earlier Generations, Apple now offers 64GB at the base, with the maximum being 256GB. To know the exact pricing for the various models, check out the table below.
|Storage
|Price
|
WiFi 64GB
|
$329
|
WiFi 256GB
|
$479
|
WiFi + Cellular 64GB
|
$459
|
WiFi + Cellular 256GB
|
$609
-
The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming.
Colors
The 9th Generation of the iPad will be available in only two options this year — Space Gray or Silver. The latter, unlike last year’s model, now features a black front. Keeping in mind that the display isn’t laminated, the darker glass might help the screen look more seamless.
The iPad 8 was available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold, where the last two featured a white front glass.
Specifications
As mentioned at the top of this article, there are two significant changes with the iPad 9. First is the front camera, which is now a 12MP Ultra Wide unit instead of the 1.2MP camera available in previous Generations. The second is the increased base storage, which is now 64GB instead of 32GB, and can be increased to 256GB if desired. Other changes include the addition of True Tone and the capability to show the sRGB spectrum on the 500 nits 10.2 inch LCD and the A13 Bionic, which replaces the A12 Bionic.
The remaining aspects of this tablet are pretty much unchanged. You will still have access to a headphone jack, present at the top alongside the power button. On the right are the volume buttons and a Nano-SIM tray (on cellular models). To the left is the Smart Connector, and along the bottom edge is the Lightning port and two-speaker setup. On the back of the device is the customary 8MP rear camera, and on the front, you will find the standard Home Button with Touch ID sensor.
FAQ
The 9th Generation iPad starts at $329 for its WiFi-only model with 64GB of storage. The 256GB WiFi-only version will cost $479, while the cellular models will cost $459 and $609 for their 64GB and 256GB models, respectively.