The iPad has been a tablet floating in a class of its own for a while now. It’s affordable and hasn’t changed much, except for adding features that have trickled down to it year on year. These brought it somewhat on par with the other tablets Apple sells but never right up there with them. This year’s California Streaming Event gave us access to yet another Generation, which brings an improved processor, a much-needed front camera upgrade, and SKUs featuring increased storage.

While these changes are similar to a refresh, if you’re planning on getting one this year, here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s most basic tablet.

If you’re looking to get your hands on other more modern devices, there’s a redesigned iPad Mini and the all-new iPhone series, which consists of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max versions. So make sure to read our writeups for those devices too.

Pricing and Availability

The iPad 9 has been open for pre-orders from the day of the event, on 14th September. In-store availability is confirmed to begin around the 24th of the month. Like previous years, the device is available in two variants — a WiFi-only model and another that supports SIM cards, a WiFi + Cellular model.

As for storage, unlike earlier Generations, Apple now offers 64GB at the base, with the maximum being 256GB. To know the exact pricing for the various models, check out the table below.

Storage Price WiFi 64GB $329 WiFi 256GB $479 WiFi + Cellular 64GB $459 WiFi + Cellular 256GB $609

Colors

The 9th Generation of the iPad will be available in only two options this year — Space Gray or Silver. The latter, unlike last year’s model, now features a black front. Keeping in mind that the display isn’t laminated, the darker glass might help the screen look more seamless.

The iPad 8 was available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold, where the last two featured a white front glass.

Specifications

As mentioned at the top of this article, there are two significant changes with the iPad 9. First is the front camera, which is now a 12MP Ultra Wide unit instead of the 1.2MP camera available in previous Generations. The second is the increased base storage, which is now 64GB instead of 32GB, and can be increased to 256GB if desired. Other changes include the addition of True Tone and the capability to show the sRGB spectrum on the 500 nits 10.2 inch LCD and the A13 Bionic, which replaces the A12 Bionic.

The remaining aspects of this tablet are pretty much unchanged. You will still have access to a headphone jack, present at the top alongside the power button. On the right are the volume buttons and a Nano-SIM tray (on cellular models). To the left is the Smart Connector, and along the bottom edge is the Lightning port and two-speaker setup. On the back of the device is the customary 8MP rear camera, and on the front, you will find the standard Home Button with Touch ID sensor.

Click or Tap to expand Specifications Specification iPad (9th Generation) Build Aluminum Chassis

Glass Display (non-laminated) Dimensions & Weight 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm

487 grams (498 grams for Cellular) Display 10.2 inch Retina Display

2160 x 1620 Resolution

500 nits brightness

True Tone SoC Apple A13 SoC Memory & Storage Memory: To be disclosed Storage: 64GB, 256GB Battery & Charging 32.4 watt-hours

Charging via Lightning Port (20W charger included in its box) Security Touch ID (fingerprint sensor embedded in Home Button) Rear Camera(s) 8MP, f/2.4 Five-element lens

Digital Zoom up to 5x

1080p Video Recording

Cinematic Video Stabilization Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.4 with 122-degree Field of View 1080p video recording

Auto-image stabilization

Cinematic Video Stabilization

HDR photos Port(s) Lightning Port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC (8 to 320 Kbps), Protected AAC (from iTunes Store), HE-AAC, MP3 (8 to 320 Kbps), MP3 VBR, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+), Apple Lossless, AIFF, and WAV Connectivity Gigabit-class LTE

Wi‑Fi (802.11ab/g/n/ac); HT80 with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 Software iOS 15 Other Features Apple Pencil 1 Support

Colors : Space Grey, Silver

FAQ

When will the iPad 9 release?

Click or Tap to Expand The iPad 9 has been available for pre-orders since 14th September and can be bought in-store from the 24th.

Will the iPad 9 have a 120hz display?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad 9 does not have a 120hz display. It uses the same 10.2 inch Retina panel used on the previous Generation with a resolution of 2160 x 1620, refreshing at 60Hz.

Will the iPad 9 have an M1 Chip?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad 9 does not have an M1 Chip. It features the two-year-old, A13 Bionic — also available on the iPhone 11.



Will the iPad 9 have Touch ID?

Click or Tap to Expand

Yes, the iPad 9 has Touch ID. The sensor is embedded within its Home Button, like the 8th Generation device.

Will the iPad 9 have a home button?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPad 9 does still have a home button. It features the Touch ID sensor, responsible for security functions on the tablet.



Will the iPad 9 support Apple Pencil?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the 9th generation iPad supports using an Apple Pencil. Unfortunately, unlike the rest of the lineup, the device only works with the first-generation Pencil.



Does the iPad 9 have USB-C?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the 9th Generation iPad does not have a USB-C port. It depends upon Apple’s proprietary connector for all of its functions — like charging and data transfer. But it does ship with a Lightning to USB-C Cable in its retail packaging.



Does the iPad 9 come with a charger?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, unlike the iPhone, the 9th Generation iPad, regardless of its starting cost of $329, arrives with a 20W USB-C adapter and USB-C to Lightning cable.



Does the iPad 9 support 5G?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the 9th-Generation iPad does not support connecting to 5G networks. But its cellular model can use its LTE SIM to use data and make normal calls — as long as it’s connected to the same Apple ID as an iPhone sharing a network with it, and has Calls on Other Devices enabled.



Does the iPad 9 have FaceID?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad 9 does not have FaceID. But its new 12MP Ultra-Wide camera does allow it to use Centre Stage, a feature introduced with iPad Pro.



Does the iPad 9 support WiFi 6e?

Click or Tap to Expand The 9th Generation iPad supports (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) WiFi and not WiFi 6e.



Does the iPad 9 record 4K?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the 9th generation iPad cannot record 4K footage. It can achieve a maximum of 1080p at 30 frames per second with its rear camera and 1080p at 60 frames from its front.



Does the iPad 9 support a Bluetooth keyboard?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPad 9 supports Bluetooth keyboards. If desired, you can find lots of accessories from third-party manufacturers and even an option from Apple — the Smart Keyboard — which connects via the Smart Connector.



Does the iPad 9 support Procreate?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPad 9 supports the art application, Procreate.



Does the iPad 9 support WhatsApp?

Click or Tap to Expand The 9th Generation iPad, like other models, does not support WhatsApp as an application. But you can access it via the web using WhatsApp Web.

Does the iPad 9 have a headphone jack?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, there’s a headphone jack on the 9th Generation iPad.

Does the iPad 9 have a SIM card?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the 9th Generation iPad can accept a SIM card for cellular connectivity.



Does the iPad 9 have a Smart Connector?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the 9th Generation iPad features a Smart Connector, along the left edge of its chassis.



Does the iPad 9 come with Apple Pencil?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the 9th Generation iPad does not come with an Apple Pencil within its retail box. You will have to buy a new 1st generation Apple Pencil.



Does the iPad 9 have a laminated display?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the 9th Generation iPad does not have a laminated display. But this year’s iPad does feature TrueTone technology and can display the sRGB spectrum.

What LTE bands does the iPad 9 support?

Click or Tap to Expand The 9th Generation iPad supports the following LTE bands. LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66, 71

What carriers does the iPad 9 work on?

Click or Tap to Expand To use cellular features on the 9th Generation iPad, you will have to use services from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T



What are the storage options for the iPad 9?

Click or Tap to Expand The 9th Generation iPad is sold in two storage variants — 64GB or 256GB.



Is the iPad 9 waterproof?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the 9th Generation iPad is not waterproof and does not feature an IP rating.



How much is the iPad 9?

The 9th Generation iPad starts at $329 for its WiFi-only model with 64GB of storage. The 256GB WiFi-only version will cost $479, while the cellular models will cost $459 and $609 for their 64GB and 256GB models, respectively.