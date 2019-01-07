iOS

Apple has released iOS 12.1.3 and watchOS 5.1.3 developer beta

iOS updates aren’t doing so great lately, but it seems that Apple is getting closer to the launch of a stable iOS 12.1.3. If you’re a developer, Apple has now released the developer beta iOS 12.1.3 as well as the most recent version of watchOS and tvOS.

You can try to get the new developer’s beta version of iOS 12.1.3. It is still not the final version, and you know that the latest version brought some connection problems. In any case, the good thing is that this latest version already corrects some of the latest bugs that have to do with the eSIM and Dual SIM phones. It’s also supposed to bring new multitasking animation to help solve some of its legal problems with Qualcomm in ChinaEither way, you can start downloading this upgrade in your iPhone or Apple Watch, just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

