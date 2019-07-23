Apple iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 released with security and bug fixes

iOS 12.4 for iPhone and iPad has been officially released bringing, in addition to the usual security enhancements and bugfixes, a new wireless data migration tool helping users transfer their data from their old iPhones to the new one. Additionally, there are also some News+ fixes, and, for older iPhones and iPads, users can download iOS 10.3.4 and iOS 9.3.6.

watchOS 5.3 is also out and fixes the security flaw that made Apple deactivate the Walkie Talkie app on the Apple Watch. Users in Canada and Singapore will be able, as of watchOS 5.3, to take their ECG readings on the Apple Watch Series 4.

Corresponding updates were also released for macOS and tvOS, so make sure you check for these updates and apply them as soon as possible!