Apple introduces new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

Apple introduced the new, modular Mac Pro, marking the return of the cheese grater design. Built with easy access to the internals in mind, the Mac Pro features two stainless steel handles for accessing components that mount to the frame with 360-degree access.

In terms of horsepower, the Mac Pro is a beast. It will be powered by Xeon processors that have up to 28 cores, with 64 PCI Express lanes. It provides 300W of power to all components, and memory can be configured for up to 1.5TB, with a six-channel memory architecture and 12 physical DIMM slots.

There are now eight PCI Express expansion slots for you to add extra hardware, and in terms of graphics, the “Mac Pro features the world’s most powerful graphics card and up to 56 teraflops of graphics performance”. Options start with Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and continue with the Radeon Pro Vega II, and the Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with up to 128GB of video memory.

Available this fall, the new Mac Pro will start at $5,999, with an eight-core, 32GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD configuration. The Verge reports that a maxed out configuration will likely cost around $35,000. 9to5mac estimates that at around $50,000.

To go with the Mac Pro, Apple introduced the Pro Display XDR, its largest Retina Display ever. It’s a 32-inch LCD panel with a 6016 x 3384 resolution that Apple calls Retina 6K. Its brightness capabilities are rated at 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. With a design that dissipates heat, Apple claims the display is able to sustain 1,000 nits of brightness indefinitely.

Available this fall, the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and the VESA Mount Adapter is $199.