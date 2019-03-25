Apple introduces Apple Arcade, an all-around game subscription service

Apple is big on services, as Tim Cook suggested at the beginning of the year. At today’s “it’s Show Time” event, the iPhone-maker introduced its premium subscription-based Apple News+ service. However, it wasn’t the only subscription service to make the headlines. Apple Arcade was officially introduced, and, according to Apple, it’s the world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room.

You’ll have to wait until later this year as Apple Arcade will launch in fall 2019, in more than 150 countries. It will be easy to access as you’ll find it in a new tab on the App Store across iOS, macOS and tvOS.

Apple Arcade is basically a game subscription service and the Cupertino-based company is promising over 100 new and exclusive games. Apple also promises high-quality titles, as they will be “curated based on originality, quality, creativity, fun and their appeal to players of all ages”.

Apple is not just handpicking the games in Apple Arcade, but also contributing to the development costs and working closely with creators to bring the games to life

With a single subscription, subscribers will be able to play games on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Additionally, they will be able to play games started on one device, and resume playing on another one. The catalogue will be dynamic; in addition to curating the titles, new games will be added regularly. We expect more details from Apple as soon as we get closer to “fall 2019”, probably coinciding with a Mac or iPhone event.