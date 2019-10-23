Apple increases iPhone 11 Pro panel orders from Samsung Display

We knew, thanks to several reports, that the new iPhone models are enjoying a warm welcome on markets, but apparently we can now measure their performance through the lens of its suppliers. Mainly, Samsung Display, the company that supplies Apple with the majority of its panels used on the iPhone 11 Pro. LG Display, a recent Apple supplier, is shipping 7-8 million panels for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, claims the report.

Back to Samsung Display, the company is apparently increasing the amount of OLED panels it supplies to Apple. These are the numbers: 3.9 million panels in July, 8.4 million in August, and 9.9 million in September. 9.8 million and 5 million units are forecasted for October and November, respectively, and, depending on the December performance, the total number could reach 40-50 million.

This is definitely an improvement over the beginning of the year, when weak demand for the Xs family of products led to order cuts.