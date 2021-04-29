Earlier today, Apple went live with a newsroom post that serves to remind interested folks that its latest hardware, which includes the new M1-powered iMac and iPad Pro, as well as the updated Apple TV 4K will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow. You can head over to apple.com or the Apple Store app for placing your order, which the company says will arrive at your doorstep in the second half of May. However, Apple may also have inadvertently revealed when the aforementioned devices start shipping and general availability commences.

Apple’s press release goes to great length not to say exactly when new iMac and iPad Pro ship, but the metadata “description” says May 21https://t.co/7OsGCGv8PW pic.twitter.com/ktPOR6A6l3 — Jason Aten (@JasonAten) April 29, 2021

First spotted by Jason Aten, and later confirmed by the folks over at Macrumors, metadata on these newsroom posts on Apple’s UK and Australia mentioned a shipment date of May 21. “The all-new ‌iMac‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and AirTag arrive in stores and on doorsteps around the world May 21,” it said. Apple has since scrubbed the mention of May 21 from the metadata and it now gives a vague ‘first half of May’ release timeline.

In case you’re interested in the new M1 iMac, iPad Pro or the Apple TV 4K refresh, listed below are the offers that Apple has on the table:

*When buying iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular, customers can get up to $200 back when activated with a carrier including AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon.

*iPhone customers can earn up to $700 in savings with the latest carrier deals from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon.

*Through Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current eligible devices for an Apple Gift Card or credit toward their purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

As for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in their fresh purple avatar, and the AirTags, they will be widely available starting tomorrow after going on pre-order last week. Stay tuned to the Pocketnow website and YouTube for a detailed review and useful guides covering Apple’s new gadgets coming soon!