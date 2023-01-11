Apple wants to reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers like Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Samsung, and it's ready to make its own modems and displays

Apple has been developing its own software, and many hardware components for decades, but it seems like the company wants further to reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers and partners. A new piece of information now claims that Apple might be close to finalizing its own wireless chips that could make it into iPhones as early as 2024. Another piece claims the company could go as far as making its own display panels for iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple has been developing its own modem for several years, and a new report from Bloomberg claims that the company might switch over to its in-house component in 2024. The report claims that Apple could also develop its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips as well, which could result in the company ditching Broadcom and Qualcomm as its supplier and partner for wireless technologies.

Apple had a lot of patent and licensing battles with Qualcomm in the past, and the two companies fought several battles in the courthouse over royalties. Since then, Apple has been working on reducing its reliance on third-party suppliers and partners, and it seems like the company is readying to ditch its existing partners as its doing the final touches on its own wireless chips.

Apple acquired the Intel smartphone modem business back in 2019, which gave the company the required resources and knowledge to kickstart its development. Since then, rumors have come left and right, claiming Apple is nearing a production-ready chip, but it’s worth noting that Apple will still have to do business with Qualcomm and other businesses, since they own the patents and licenses to many of the required technologies.

According to Bloomberg, the new wireless chips will be ready by the end of 2024 or early 2025. A separate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip could debut in 2025, which could be integrated into the modem that may already be available when the cellular version hits the production lines.

It’s clear that Apple wants to control the production of its iPhones, and it appears to be doing a great job at developing the major components for its most important product, the iPhone. The rumors don’t mention whether any of these components would make it into other devices, but one can assume that the iPad, Apple Watch, and a potential Mac would be the next devices on the list.

Apple developed display

According to a separate report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning on using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024. The move would help the company reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers such as Samsung and LG displays. The move wouldn’t be too surprising, since Apple has been working on developing most of its crucial components in-house.

Currently, Samsung and LG supply most, if not all, of the displays for Apple devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and Mac computers and laptops. The new report claims that the transition could begin in 2024, and start with a future version of the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch would also switch from OLED to micro-LED displays. While certain parts could still be supplied and manufactured by its existing partners, it would be configured and developed to Apple’s specifications.