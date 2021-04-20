Apple has announced that it is introducing its in-house M1 silicon on the iMac lineup, which comes in a slew of color options. The device is getting a major design overhaul including the “best-ever camera camera on a Mac”, cooling system, and more. It features a single sheet of glass that covers the entire surface. Apple is replacing the bulky fancooling system with two small fans – thanks to the more power-efficient M1 chip. The SoC is also replacing all the other separate chips.

The new Apple iMac features two small cooling fans that reach 10db is the max volume, and keeps the system quite. It is 11.5mm thin and comes equipped with a 24-inch display, which supports 4.5K retina resolution. It supports P3 color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, Apple’s True Tone technology and a coating for lower reflectivity.

Apple is finally focusing on the cameras. It has introduced a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger sensor for better performance in low light. It is paired with M1 for computational video at over a trillion operations per second. Plus, it utilizes the advanced noise reduction algorithms. Further, you get studio quality 3 mic array with beam forming, which is being touted as the “best on a Mac” till date. The audio performance has been enhanced as well. There are two pairs of noise cancelling woofers, where each set is a balanced with a high performance tweeter. There is a 6 speaker sound system, which is hailed as the “best on a Mac.”

The new iMac obviously boots macOS Big Sur. It is 85% faster than the previous 21-inch iMac model. Apple says it comes with 2x faster graphics performance, and 50% faster than the models that had discrete graphics. Moreover, you get 3X faster machine learning on the computer’s neural engine. Plus, you can run iPAd and iPhone apps on the new iMac. Connectivity options include 4xUSB-C ports, where two are Thunderbolt ports. Plus, there’s ethernet on the power adapter, which by the way, attaches magnetically.

Let’s talk about accessories, shall we? The new iMac comes with new Magic keyboard. You get three options to choose from – with new keys, with TouchID, and TouchID with a numeric keypad. There is a new Magic Mouse as well as Magic Trackpad with new color options to match your new iMac.

It is priced at USD 1,299 and USD 1,499. The computer will be made available in May. It will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver color options.