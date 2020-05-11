Apple announced the HomePod earlier this year. Now, the device has been launched in India. However, as the country is still under a nation-wide lockdown, you can’t purchase it yet.

The Apple HomePod costs Rs 19,900 in India (~$262), which is $37 than its asking price in the States.

This comes as a surprise since Apple hardware generally carry a heavy markup in India.

As of now, the only product that is up against Apple’s offering is Amazon‘s Echo Studio, which costs Rs 22,999 (~$305) in the country.