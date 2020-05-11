Apple HomePods

Apple announced the HomePod earlier this year. Now, the device has been launched in India. However, as the country is still under a nation-wide lockdown, you can’t purchase it yet.

The Apple HomePod costs Rs 19,900 in India (~$262), which is $37 than its asking price in the States.

This comes as a surprise since Apple hardware generally carry a heavy markup in India.

As of now, the only product that is up against Apple’s offering is Amazon‘s Echo Studio, which costs Rs 22,999 (~$305) in the country.

You May Also Like

Apple will reopen stores in Australia, and Austria this week

Apple Stores have finally started to reopen their doors in Austria and Australia, and hopefully, more stores will reopen in the following weeks

The 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini, Fire HD tablets and more on sale today

Today’s deals include several variants of the iPad and iPad mini, the Fire HD 10 and more amazing devices from Amazon on sale
iPhone production

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 5G: New Dog, Old Tricks? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible features and launch date of the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaks and more