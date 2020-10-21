Apple is rolling out a new update to its HomePod. The HomePod Software 14.1 brings intercom functionality and several other updates to its smart speaker. It is being made available one month before the launch of HomePod Mini. If you have more than one HomePod, the new update allows the speakers to work as an intercom system that sends announcements to other HomePods in the house. You can send messages to specific rooms or zones on your network.

To use Intercom, HomePod owners with multiple devices can say things like:

“Hey Siri, Intercom, Has anyone seen my glasses?”

“Hey Siri, tell everyone, Dinner is ready.”

“Hey Siri, Intercom to the kitchen, Has the game started?”

And to reply, users can say something like “Hey Siri, reply, Yes.”

However, TechCrunch reports that the intercom’s expanded support for other devices isn’t being rolled out today. Instead, it will arrive through further software updates later this year.

The HomePod Software 14.1 also brings new features that were announced alongside the launch of HomePod Mini, which includes the ability to stop alarms, timers, and media across devices. Plus, if you ask HomePod about a location, Siri suggestions will now appear in Maps, and these search results can be sent from the HomePod to your iPhone. Further, Podcasts are getting voice recognition support for multiple users as well.

You can now also ask your Apple HomePod to search the web, which then sends results to the iPhone. Other features arriving later this year include the ability to connect one HomePods to Apple TV 4K for stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 surrounds, and Dolby Atmos for movies, TV, games, and more.