From its price, release date, features, and availability, here's everything that you need to know about the HomePod 2nd Generation.

Nearly two years after discontinuing the original HomePod, Apple has announced the HomePod 2nd generation. Unlike the HomePod mini, the new HomePod 2nd Gen is a full-size smart speaker —just like the original HomePod that Apple debuted way back in 2018. The HomePod 2nd Gen comes with an improved speaker system, advanced computational audio, environmental sensors, Matter smart home standard support, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the second-generation HomePod.

Price and Availability

The HomePod 2nd Gen has been priced at $299. In the same way as the first-generation HomePod, the 2nd Generation smart speaker will be available in midnight and white colors. It is available for pre-order from January 18, with full availability beginning February 3, 2023.

When you compare the introductory price of the second-generation HomePod with the original HomePod, the second-gen model is actually more affordable. HomePod was initially priced at $349 in 2018, but it was dropped to $299 in 2019 before it got discontinued in March 2021.

Design

The HomePod 2nd Gen retains a similar design as the first-generation. It features the 360° mesh fabric, cylindrical design, and touch control on the top. Apple says the mesh fabric used on the HomePod 2 is 100 percent recycled. Like the new MacBook Pro, Apple is also paying attention to detail on the HomePod 2, and it ships with a color-matched woven power cable.

Like the previous generation, there are no physical buttons for volume and power control. You'll have to use the circular display up top to control music and audio levels. It is, however, worth mentioning that the top display is not a full-fledged screen. Instead, it displays the purple hues of Siri when it is activated and in use.

Audio

The first-generation HomePod impressed with its audio capabilities, and the second-generation model takes it to the next level. Dubbed an "Acoustic Powerhouse" by Apple, the new smart speaker boasts incredible sound quality, thanks to its advanced technology. The device is powered by Apple's S7 chipset and comes equipped with a 4-inch high-excursion custom-engineered woofer that drives the diaphragm 20mm, allowing for rich, deep bass and stunning high frequencies.

Additionally, the speaker features a built-in bass-EQ microphone and a beam-forming array of five tweeters around the base, working together to create a powerful acoustic experience. Of course, there is support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos as well.

The second-generation HomePod also offers a range of smart audio features, including system-sensing technology, stereo setup, and more. Let's take a deeper look at the audio features (and other smart home-related features) down below.

Features

Room Sensing Technology

Thanks to its advanced sound detection technology, the new HomePod is designed to adapt to its surroundings in real-time. By detecting sound reflections from nearby surfaces, the speaker can determine if it is against a wall or freestanding and then adjust its output accordingly. This feature allows the speaker to deliver optimal sound quality in any setting.

The HomePod also features precise directional control of its beam-forming array of five tweeters, which separates and beams direct sounds for ambient audio. This allows for an immersive listening experience, with crystal-clear vocals and rich instrumentation.

Pair Multiple HomePods for an Elevated Experience

Like the previous generation HomePods, you can pair two HomePods 2nd Gen for stereo audio. This configuration separates the left and right audio channels, resulting in a wider, more immersive soundstage for an exceptional listening experience.

Seamless Integration with the Apple Ecosystem

Like the first-generation HomePod and the HomePod mini, the new HomePod 2nd Gen perfectly fits the Apple ecosystem. From effortless pairing to handoff and AirPlay, all essential Apple speakers features are present on the HomePod. The new HomePod can even connect to the Apple TV 4K via eARC for the best-quality audio. It also features Find My tracking for easily locating your lost devices.

Matter Support

The 2nd generation HomePod features significant upgrades to its smart home capabilities, making it even more convenient to control your connected devices. HomePod 2 supports Matter, the new smart home standard. Thanks to this integration, you will be able to control all Matter-supported devices from your new HomePod, regardless of the product's manufacturer — yes, even if they're not designed for Apple's HomeKit.

New Sensors

The 2nd generation HomePod features a built-in temperature and humidity sensor that can measure indoor environments, allowing for automation such as closing blinds or turning on a fan when a certain temperature is reached. Additionally, the HomePod comes with Sound Recognition technology that can detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and notify the user directly on their iPhone.

Control Smart Home Devices and More

The 2nd generation HomePod allows customers to control smart home devices with Siri, including creating scenes and automations. It also features ambient sounds, a new confirmation tone for accessories that may not visibly show a change, and integration with the updated Home app for easy control and organization of accessories.

HomePod 1st Gen vs 2nd Gen: What's Different?

While it's hard to judge a smart speaker using just its specs, Apple says it has upgraded the audio system on the HomePod 2nd Gen, and it should sound better than the 1st Gen HomePod. The second-gen smart speaker features a custom-engineered high excursion woofer, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beam-forming array of five tweeters around its base.

One of the major updates in the new HomePod is the support for Matter smart platform. This feature allows for seamless communication between different smart home devices across various ecosystems. As a result, the HomePod can now connect and control other devices that have Matter capabilities.

Another new feature is Sound Recognition, which allows the device to detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and send a notification to the user's iPhone. Additionally, the HomePod now has a built-in sensor that can measure temperature and humidity in indoor environments, giving users the ability to create automations based on specific temperature levels. These smart features were not available on the HomePod 1st Gen.

On the whole, HomePod 2nd Gen seems like a solid upgrade with its new smart home capabilities, enhanced audio system, and Matter support. What are your thoughts on the HomePod 2? Let us know in the comments section below!