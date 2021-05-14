Apple is working nonstop to deliver great Apple-branded devices to its faithful fans. However, it seems that Cupertino had neglected taking care of some of its other brands for the longest time, such as the case of Beats. Back when the AirPods Max were only a rumor, we thought that Apple was trying to dismiss Beats to avoid the creation of unnecessary internal competition. Still, now we realize that the truth was even more exciting.

Apple is by no means trying to kill off its Beats brand, on the contrary. Cupertino has been hiring people to help revamp its well-known headphone products. Such is the case of Scott Croyle, who became a director at Apple last year, after years of designing Android devices.

“Apple has invested in the Beats hardware division since acquiring the company in 2014. Beats hardware released new products with Apple technology integrated starting in 2016 with Powerbeats3, Beats Solo 3, and BeatsX. Each product shared technology used inside the newly unveiled AirPods.”

“More recently, Beats has released all-new designs for products that meet different consumer needs than Apple-branded headphones. Powerbeats Pro have much longer battery life than AirPods Pro, and the new Powerbeats add even more battery at a lower price.”

Mr. Croyle was the one responsible for leading HTC’s design team when HTC had huge success with the HTC One M7 and M8. He later left HTC to work on other projects, and he also managed to start a design firm called Attic.

Now he works with Apple to oversee Beats’ product design and be the filter of everything that happens between Beats and design firm Ammunition, who is in charge of creating the look of the latest Beats hardware products. And this information comes with more great news, as it seems that Cupertino is working on giving its Beats fans new products.

Rumors claim that Beats’ team has been studying speakers from other brands and headphones, meaning that we could soon get new headphone designs and a new speaker, which we haven’t seen since the release in 2015 of the Beats Pill+. Now, what we’re dying to know is if these new headphones and speakers will pack the W1 or H1 chips, or if they will come with features like AirPlay 2, as they’re not found in any of the latest models.

