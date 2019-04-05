Apple hires top Google AI expert for its Special Projects Group

Just as we heard about Google canceling its AI ethics board, another artificial intelligence-related story is making the headlines. This time, however, it involves both Apple and Google. According to reports, the iPhone-maker hired one of Google’s top AI experts to join Apple’s Special Projects Group.

Ian Goodfellow apparently left Google for Apple last month, and, according to his LinkedIn page, he is now Director of Machine Learning in the Special Projects Group. Almost one year ago, to date, Apple hired another Google AI specialist, in the person of John Giannandrea, who was later promoted to Senior Vice President, Machine Learning and AI Strategy.

While Apple declined to comment, Google confirmed Goodfellow’s departure, as the iPhone-maker is intensifying its artificial intelligence efforts.

Image source: Medium