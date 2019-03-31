Apple hires Tesla VP for electric powertrains

Doug Field, former Vice President for Hardware at Apple, left the iPhone-maker in 2013, just to return to Apple in August 2018, in order to work together with Bob Mansfield, on Project Titan, Apple’s autonomous car project. Field is not the only Tesla executive Apple manages to lure over/back, as a recent report claims that Michael Schwekutsch, VP of Engineering at Tesla, has left the company, and will join the same Project Titan team at Apple.

Schwekutsch’ joining Apple is not interesting news, per se, but the fact that his specialty is electric powertrains in. There has been a lot of controversy around Project Titan, and what Apple is planning. Some claimed that it will be about a full-fledged electric vehicle, while other reports suggested that Apple will mostly handle software and AI required for autonomous cars to get around.

With Schwekutsch being responsible for electric powertrains, is becomes clearer and clearer that Apple might plan, down the road, on having its own vehicle. Even though 190 employees were recently laid-off from the Project Titan team, rumor has it that there might be an Apple Van planned as well. With Apple getting into the battery materials supply chain, more and more things indicate the iPhone-maker could soon have an Apple-branded car driving you around.