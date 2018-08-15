Apple wants to take care of your health, plans to make its own health chips

A recent CNBC report claims that Apple is planning on developing its own health chips. The company is already designing its chips used in iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and the Apple Watch. However, the report quotes several job listings at Apple, from June to August, that suggest its intentions for a dedicated health team.

Specifically, the listings are referring to sensor processors and fitness sensors. CNBC believes that these are hinting towards Apple’s plans to develop future health chips dedicated to processing data from health sensors, like those on the Apple Watch. “We are looking for sensor ASIC architects to help develop ASICs for new sensors and sensing systems for future Apple products. We have openings for analog as well as digital ASIC architects“, one listing writes.

The report states that Apple already has a team “exploring a custom processor that can make better sense of health information coming off sensors from deep inside its devices“. A new Apple Watch refresh could very well include such technology, but it is not sure what functionalities it will offer. “It’s also possible that Apple’s chip hires are related to current biomedical sensors, rather than future ones. Heart rate monitoring to detect signs of disease like atrial fibrillation, for instance, would be improved through more continuous monitoring“, says the report