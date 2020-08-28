It seems that Apple wasn’t playing when it said that it would terminate Epic Games’ developer accounts if Fortnite continued to have direct payment options. Now, the threat has become action, and Epic has lost access to its Apple developer account.

Apple has taken the next step in its fight against Epic Games. A war that was started by Epic, when it decided to introduce a way for Fortnite players to avoid paying Apple’s 30% commission. Apple quickly removed the Fortnite App, and the legal problems started. Now, every Epic Game in the App Store has been removed, including titles like Battle Breakers and Infinity Blade Stickers.

“We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the ‌App Store‌. We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the ‌App Store‌ guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they’ve followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused. Instead they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to violate the guidelines of the ‌App Store‌. This is not fair to all other developers on the ‌App Store‌ and is putting customers in the middle of their fight. We hope that we can work together again in the future, but unfortunately that is not possible today.”

Apple has only terminated the accounts of Epic Games, and not Epic International, as the court issued a temporary restraining order that will prevent Cupertino from closing every account related to Epic. Epic International is a separate account linked to Epic´s Unreal Engine, which is also used by third-party app developers.

On a positive note, Fortnite users who downloaded the app on their iPhone or iPad before this mess can still play the game, but they will miss out on the new Season 4 and future updates.

Source MacRumors