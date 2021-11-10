We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple has slashed iPhone trade-in prices in the US

Almost two months after the announcement of the iPhone 13 series
By Sanuj Bhatia November 10, 2021, 4:05 am

Nearly two months after introducing the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has slashed trade-in program prices for older generation iPhone models including the iPhone 12. For example, before today, Apple used to offer $790 for trading in iPhone 12 Pro Max for another iPhone. But now, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will only fetch you $700.

These are the new trade-in prices for all iPhone modes. Please remember, these are the maximum prices Apple offers. The value Apple might offer for your iPhone model might be less than what's mentioned below:

iPhone Model Old Price New Price
iPhone 12 Pro Max $790 $700
iPhone 12 Pro $640 $600
iPhone 12 $530 $450
iPhone 12 mini $400 $350
iPhone SE (2020) $170 $160
iPhone 11 Pro Max $500 $450
iPhone 11 Pro $450 $400
iPhone 11 $340 $300
iPhone XS Max $320 $280
iPhone XS $240 $200
iPhone XR $230 $200
iPhone X $200 $200
iPhone 8 Plus $180 $160
iPhone 8 $110 $100
iPhone 7 Plus $110 $100
iPhone 7 $50 $40
iPhone 6s Plus $60 $50
iPhone 6s $30 $30

Apple trade-in program allows iPhone owners to trade-in their iPhone for Apple Store credit. The company has now slashed prices for some iPhone models, and now the maximum you can get is $700 for iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple has also dropped prices for computers, which now fetch you a maximum of up to $2720. Trade-in prices have not changed from the Apple Watch and users can still receive up to $270 for trade-in.

