Apple has slashed iPhone trade-in prices in the US

Nearly two months after introducing the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has slashed trade-in program prices for older generation iPhone models including the iPhone 12. For example, before today, Apple used to offer $790 for trading in iPhone 12 Pro Max for another iPhone. But now, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will only fetch you $700.

These are the new trade-in prices for all iPhone modes. Please remember, these are the maximum prices Apple offers. The value Apple might offer for your iPhone model might be less than what's mentioned below:

iPhone Model Old Price New Price iPhone 12 Pro Max $790 $700 iPhone 12 Pro $640 $600 iPhone 12 $530 $450 iPhone 12 mini $400 $350 iPhone SE (2020) $170 $160 iPhone 11 Pro Max $500 $450 iPhone 11 Pro $450 $400 iPhone 11 $340 $300 iPhone XS Max $320 $280 iPhone XS $240 $200 iPhone XR $230 $200 iPhone X $200 $200 iPhone 8 Plus $180 $160 iPhone 8 $110 $100 iPhone 7 Plus $110 $100 iPhone 7 $50 $40 iPhone 6s Plus $60 $50 iPhone 6s $30 $30

Apple trade-in program allows iPhone owners to trade-in their iPhone for Apple Store credit. The company has now slashed prices for some iPhone models, and now the maximum you can get is $700 for iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple has also dropped prices for computers, which now fetch you a maximum of up to $2720. Trade-in prices have not changed from the Apple Watch and users can still receive up to $270 for trade-in.

Via: MacRumors