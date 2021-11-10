Apple has slashed iPhone trade-in prices in the US

Apple has slashed iPhone trade-in prices in the USAlmost two months after the announcement of the iPhone 13 series
Nearly two months after introducing the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has slashed trade-in program prices for older generation iPhone models including the iPhone 12. For example, before today, Apple used to offer $790 for trading in iPhone 12 Pro Max for another iPhone. But now, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will only fetch you $700.
These are the new trade-in prices for all iPhone modes. Please remember, these are the maximum prices Apple offers. The value Apple might offer for your iPhone model might be less than what's mentioned below:
|iPhone Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$790
|$700
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$640
|$600
|iPhone 12
|$530
|$450
|iPhone 12 mini
|$400
|$350
|iPhone SE (2020)
|$170
|$160
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$500
|$450
|iPhone 11 Pro
|$450
|$400
|iPhone 11
|$340
|$300
|iPhone XS Max
|$320
|$280
|iPhone XS
|$240
|$200
|iPhone XR
|$230
|$200
|iPhone X
|$200
|$200
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$180
|$160
|iPhone 8
|$110
|$100
|iPhone 7 Plus
|$110
|$100
|iPhone 7
|$50
|$40
|iPhone 6s Plus
|$60
|$50
|iPhone 6s
|$30
|$30
Apple trade-in program allows iPhone owners to trade-in their iPhone for Apple Store credit. The company has now slashed prices for some iPhone models, and now the maximum you can get is $700 for iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple has also dropped prices for computers, which now fetch you a maximum of up to $2720. Trade-in prices have not changed from the Apple Watch and users can still receive up to $270 for trade-in.
