Apple has started to iron out some of the issues found in the final version of iOS 15. As a result, the company has released a new update, version 15.0.1, to solve your Apple Watch unlocking issues on some iPhone 13 models.

Apple released a new iOS 15.0.1 version just two weeks after the official launch of the final version of iOS 15. This software update is already available for download on the latest iPhone 13 models and basically, every other iPhone device that’s currently running on iOS 15. In addition, this update will fix a bug affecting iPhone 13 users, which are unable to unlock their phones with an authenticated Apple Watch while wearing a mask.

To get this update, you must go to Settings, then select General, and finally, Software update. Apple has also fixed an issue that caused the settings app to display an alert saying that your device’s storage is full, and the other problem that caused audio meditations to start a workout on Apple Watch on Fitness+ unexpectedly has also been solved.

“This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

– Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models

– Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full

– Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers.”

There’s no clue as to when Apple will address some of the other issues that affect iPhone models running on iOS 15. Some of these problems include touch input, sensitivity problems in some apps, and more. iPhone 13 users have also reported Mail app crashes, Apple Music, Widgets, and Spotify draining the iPhone’s battery excessively fast. Luckily the Touch issue is usually fixed after restarting your device. Whatever the case, we are expecting Apple to fix all of these issues with future iOS updates.

Source MacRumors