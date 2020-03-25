Apple has recently launched a new series of videos that want to help schools and educators to use features of Apple devices to enable remote learning. This will be extremely helpful right now since schools are closed in several countries to try and stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, you can find two videos by following this link, and more will follow. Apple says that educators can also participate in virtual conferences led by its professional learning specialists. They’re just 30 minutes long, so don’t miss out.

“PREPARE RESOURCES FOR REMOTE LEARNING

This video will help educators learn how to get up and running for remote learning with iPad. We’ll explore ways to access school resources and find apps that support remote learning. Tips will include using iPad built-in features to scan documents and stay organized, using Markup to annotate teacher materials and student work, getting set up with Voice Memos, and more.”

“CREATE AND SHARE PRESENTATIONS AND DEMOS

Presenting information in compelling ways is even more important when you’re not able to be face-to-face with your students. In this video we’ll show you how to use iPad built-in features to create demos and instructional videos and share them with your colleagues and students. Using Keynote, or any presentation tool, you’ll learn how to record content and create demos on iPad for use with your students.”

Source MacRumors

Via Apple