Author
Tags

Apple has recently launched a new series of videos that want to help schools and educators to use features of Apple devices to enable remote learning. This will be extremely helpful right now since schools are closed in several countries to try and stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, you can find two videos by following this link, and more will follow. Apple says that educators can also participate in virtual conferences led by its professional learning specialists. They’re just 30 minutes long, so don’t miss out.

“PREPARE RESOURCES FOR REMOTE LEARNING
This video will help educators learn how to get up and running for remote learning with iPad. We’ll explore ways to access school resources and find apps that support remote learning. Tips will include using iPad built-in features to scan documents and stay organized, using Markup to annotate teacher materials and student work, getting set up with Voice Memos, and more.”

“CREATE AND SHARE PRESENTATIONS AND DEMOS
Presenting information in compelling ways is even more important when you’re not able to be face-to-face with your students. In this video we’ll show you how to use iPad built-in features to create demos and instructional videos and share them with your colleagues and students. Using Keynote, or any presentation tool, you’ll learn how to record content and create demos on iPad for use with your students.”

Source MacRumors

Via Apple 

You May Also Like

HUAWEI patents phone design with an interactive circular display around rear cameras

While it is speculative, HUAWEI will likely implement the circular secondary display concept on the upcoming HUAWEI Mate 40 series.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

There’s a new way to install Google Play Services on HUAWEI phones

A new method describes how to install Google Play Services on your HUAWEI smartphones. Read the details and find the download inside.
Galaxy M21

Samsung launches Galaxy M21 in India for Rs 12,999 (~$175)

The Galaxy M30s 4GB + 64GB model is selling at the same price.